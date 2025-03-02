4 drug peddlers booked in J&K’s Kulgam, sent to jail

Srinagar, March 2 (IANS) Four hardcore drug peddlers have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in J&K's Kulgam district, police said on Sunday.

A police statement said that police in Kulgam district successfully executed four PIT-NDPS Act warrants issued by the Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) against four hardcore drug peddlers, namely Fayaz Ahmad Khan of Gudder village, Naseer Ahmad Shan of Kilam village, Tariq Ahmad Rather of Yamrach village, and Ghulam Nabi Lone of Rambhama village in Kulgam.

“After the warrants were successfully executed, the accused have been lodged in district jails in Udhampur, Poonch, Kathua, and Rajouri districts. This action against the accused was initiated following the submission of material records, dossiers and connected documents by the Senior Superintendent of Police Kulgam. These decisive actions highlight the steadfast commitment of Kulgam police to eradicating drug trafficking and abuse in the district. The detention of these habitual offenders under the PIT NDPS Act sends a strong and clear message to those involved in drug-related crimes," the statement said.

J&K Police has started aggressive operations against drug smugglers and drug peddlers. Authorities believe that in addition to destroying the future of youth by making them addicts of these substances, the proceeds obtained from drug smuggling are also used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

In their all-out campaign against drug smugglers and drug peddlers, police has also been attaching their properties by gathering prima facie evidence that such properties have been acquired from the proceeds of smuggling and drug peddling.

Most of the properties of terrorists, their supporters and drug smugglers and peddlers have been attached in south Kashmir areas.

It is in these areas of south Kashmir districts that terrorists operated in large numbers before the abrogation of Article 370 and before J&K was brought under direct Central rule.

