Hina Khan on top most searched actors: Neither an achievement nor something to be proud of

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan doesn’t see being in Google's top 10 most searched actors in the world in 2024 because of her health-related hardships as an achievement or something to be proud of.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hina re-shared a post, where her photo showed alongside names such as Pawan Kalyan and Nimrat Kaur along with the caption: “Google's 2024 global trends These Indian actors are among top 10 most searched actors in the world.”

She penned down her thoughts: “I see a lot of people putting up stories and congratulating me on this new development but honestly For me it's neither an Achievement nor something to be Proud of (sic).”

Hina, who is battling stage three breast cancer, said that she prays that no one should be searched on the Internet because of their health-related hardships.

“I wish n pray that No one should be Googled because of their diagnosis or any health related hardships.”

Hina stressed that she would rather be known for her work.

“I have always appreciated people's genuine regard n respect for my journey in these testing times but I would rather be googled or known or acknowledged for my Work and my Accomplishments. just like I have been before and during my diagnosis.(sic),” she added.

Recently, she had shared photos from the hospital following her chemotherapy.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to drop photos where she is seen facing away from the camera, holding a pouch bag that is attached to bottles. In the images, Hina is seen wearing a hospital gown as she walks toward a door, with her back turned to the camera.

Alongside the photos, she wrote, “Walking towards the brighter side thru these Corridors of Healing..One step at a time..Gratitude Gratitude and only Gratitude Dua.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.