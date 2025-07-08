Hina Khan lauds theatrical show ‘Sita Charitam’: Brings us closer to the epic tale once again

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan showcased her admiration for the theatrical show christened “Sita Charitam” and spotlighted the powerful portrayal of Goddess Sita's grace and sacrifice.

The actress, who supported the fundraiser for underprivileged children's education, took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures and videos from the show. The photographs had Hina along with her husband Rocky Jaiswal and Vikrant Massey among many others.

For the caption, she wrote: “Hundreds of Artists, 30+ Art Forms, heart touching performances and A World Class Show Sita Charitam Brings us closer to the Epic Tale once again. The Grace and Sacrifices of Sita Mata , the courage and determination of her spirt and the devotion she had for her Lord Rama still resonates with every Indian.”

“A New Theatrical Masterpiece is here, watch the show and contribute to the Fundraiser for Free Schools for children. Art of living through its ’Care for Children’ project has helped thousands of underprivileged children, specially girls.”

She added: “We must do our bit to encourage such an Honest and Earnest Organisation to do what we directly could never do. It’s just so heartwarming to see how with the wisdom of @gurudev India is recognising its deep ethos of spiritual health and societal equality across the board. Grateful, to be a small participant in this movement. @srivinow. So so soooo graceful and gorgeous as #Sita.”

As per the show’s website, Sita Charitam brings together 513 artists, 30 diverse dance, music, and art forms, and a 4-D experience for the audience. Inspired by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s wisdom, Sita Charitam offers a fresh perspective through Sita’s eyes, addressing the misunderstandings and misrepresentations of her journey in today’s context.

Sita Charitam is a fundraiser that aims to provide free and value-based education to underprivileged children in rural, tribal and socioeconomically backwards places in India. Children are provided with textbooks, uniforms, mid-day meals, and transportation free of cost.

