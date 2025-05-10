Hina Khan: I will always be an Indian first

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan said that she is receiving hate and abuse for supporting her country during a sensitive time. She went on to reaffirm her pride as an Indian, stating she will continue to stand by her nation regardless of any backlash.

Hina took to her Instagram stories, where she wrote: “All my Life I only saw affection from across the border. After supporting my country before and after Operation Sindoor. Many of you abused me, cursed me, many have unfollowed me. Many more threatening to unfollow me (sic).”

The actress, who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, said that the threats include personal attacks on her health, family, and faith.

“This threat is accompanied by abuses, salacious and demeaning hate directed not just to me but to my medical condition, my family and even my faith. I don't expect you to support my country. You support yours that's ok, I don't expect you to understand the nuances beyond the mutual alienations. I only hoped that you will conduct yourself at least as humanly as I have been towards you all (sic).”

She added: But I Guess, that's the Difference. I am not Anything if I am not an Indian. I will always be an Indian, First. So, Go Ahead. UNFOLLOW ME. I Don't Care. I did not abuse or curse any of you.. I only supported my country…”

The actress said she will support her country.

“What you say defines you. What you choose defines your ideology. How you act in tough times shows your depth as a Human Being. It has nothing to do with Me.. No matter what

I will support my country Jai Hind.”

Escalation followed India's launch of Operation Sindoor -- a series of focused and precise strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) — in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Pakistan deployed between 300 and 400 drones, identified preliminarily as Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models, on the night of May 8 and May 9. Many were intercepted using a combination of kinetic and electronic warfare systems, including the Barak-8 and S-400 Triumph missile defence platforms, Akash SAMs, and indigenous anti-drone technologies.

Among the locations targeted were Srinagar airport, the Awantipora airbase, Nagrota, Jammu, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Jaisalmer.

