Hina Khan on her debut single ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’: The entire experience was surreal

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan is set to make her singing debut with 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and called it a “surreal” experience.

Hina recently took to her social media platforms to share this news

An excited Hina said: "I have officially sung my first ever song on record, and the entire experience was truly surreal! Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience.”

“One of the most intriguing experiences of mine as a performer. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience and I am very excited for everybody to hear the song. I am also sure of this not only being my first of many songs, as I definitely want to explore a lot more singing as well.

The song will be released on Vyrl Originals. Just a few days ago, Hina let a sneak peek into her upcoming project, 'Barsaat Aa Gayi' by sharing captivating behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Hina is known for playing Akshara in the television show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

In 2017, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as runner up in both.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with Vikram Bhatt dirctorial ‘Hacked’. The film also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. ‘Hacked’ is the story of a boy's love for an older girl and how it turns into an obsession.

