Himesh Reshammiya announces first ever India tour with ‘Capmania Tour’

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya has announced his Capmania Tour, kicking off with two massive shows in Mumbai on May 31 and Delhi on July 19.

Talking about the tour, Himesh said, “The cap has always been more than just a style—it’s a symbol of my journey, my music, and my connection with fans.”

“After all these years, I’m finally bringing that ‘cap emotion’ back. The Capmania Tour is my first-ever India tour, and it’s not just about the songs—it’s about reliving the moments, the memories, and the magic we’ve created together. I can’t wait to see my fans across the country, feel their energy, and sing with them, heart to heart,” he added.

Presented by Saregama LIVE, the venue details of the gig will be revealed shortly. Fans can expect more cities and dates to be announced soon. The tour comes hot on the heels of his blockbuster box office run with “Badass Ravikumar”.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, SVP – Films & Live Events, Saregama India Ltd said ,“ Himesh Reshammiya isn’t just a hitmaker—he’s a cultural icon who left an indelible mark on the soundscape of Indian music.”

With over 1,300 songs to his credit as a music director, Himesh started his career with the film Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998 and made his acting debut with the film Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007.

His latest release is “Badass Ravi Kumar” a musical action film directed by Keith Gomes in his feature film directorial debut. It is a spin off film of the 2014 film The Xpose and the second installment in The Xposé Universe, with Reshammiya reprising his role as Ravi Kumar, while Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever.

