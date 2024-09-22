Himanshi Parashar: I'm not comfortable shooting intimate scenes

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Himanshi Parashar, who is known for her work in the show “Teri Meri Doriyaann”, is not comfortable doing intimate scenes however she is okay with doing it on the small screen as it has a “limit”.

“I’m keen to do any acting project which I find interesting and want to be a part of. I don’t believe in limiting myself to only movies or web series or TV. When we think of web-series we think that intimacy is one thing that an actor has to do which is not entirely true,” Himanshi told IANS.

She stressed that there are web series where that is not the case.

“But yes, one thing I'm sure of is that I'm not comfortable shooting intimate scenes. The limit of intimacy we have in television is what I'm comfortable with. I want to act and do that well,” she added.

The actress made a cameo in the film “Adbhut”, a supernatural horror film directed by Sabbir Khan. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Why was there a need to make a special appearance in film?

“I shot for ‘Adbhut’ before ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ happened. I auditioned for Amy’s character in April 2022 but got a call back in July 2022 when I was shooting for my Punjabi film in London. When I was back, we shot for ‘Adbhut’.”

“And I think even if I had done Teri Meri Doriyaann and later I was offered this role I might still have done it because it was supposed to be a special appearance thing,” she said.

The actress said that when she heard the narration for the first time in April at that time, the climax scene was supposed to have some flashback scenes of Amy’s life which later in July she got to know that her five days work “has been reduced to 1 day work because of re-writing.”

She added: “But still I was keen to do the part because I liked the story and the team was amazing. I wanted to have this experience.”

