Himadri Speciality Chemical’s revenue declines over 6.8 pc in Q1

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Kolkata-based Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited on Tuesday reported a year-on-year (YoY) revenue decline of 6.84 per cent, with total revenue falling to Rs 1,118.29 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,200.41 crore in Q1 FY25.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis too, revenue slipped by around 1.44 per cent, compared to Rs 1,134.64 crore in Q4 FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

Additionally, Anurag Choudhary-led company’s total income followed suit and declined by approximately 5.61 per cent YoY to Rs 1,144.97 crore, compared to Rs 1,213.05 crore in a year-ago period.

However, a sharp reduction in expenses helped support profitability. Himadri’s total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 903.75 crore, down by about 12.63 per cent from Rs 1,034.37 crore in the same period previous financial year.

The company said in its filing that it posted a net profit of Rs 179.36 crore in Q1 FY26, up by nearly 46.08 per cent from Rs 122.78 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The shares closed the Tuesday's trading session at Rs 511.5, down by Rs 5.15 or 1 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited is a player in the specialty chemicals sector, known for its focus on innovation, research, and sustainability.

The company is a leading manufacturer of coal tar-based chemicals, carbon black, and advanced materials used in lithium-ion batteries.

It supplies to various industries, including electric vehicles, tires, plastics, paints, aluminum, and construction.

The company has a strong presence in both domestic and international markets, especially in Europe and the US.

With a sharp focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, Himadri continues to expand its range of high value-added products.

It is also in the production of lithium-ion battery anode materials in India -- playing a key role in the country’s green energy push.

