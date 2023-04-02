Himachal to promote lavender cultivation

Shimla, April 2 (IANS) The state government of Himachal Pradesh is all set to collaborate with the Union government on the "Aroma Mission" -- a lavender cultivation initiative that has proven to be a boon for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir.

With the climatic conditions of several regions in Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, being similar to those of Jammu and Kashmir, the state aims to replicate the success of the initiative in a big way.

This initiative will boost the economy of farmers as well as the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had a telephonic discussion with Union Minister of State, Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, who has assured the state of providing technical support to farmers for the project.

The Chief Minister on Sunday said, "The initiative has the potential to transform the lives of farmers and with the collaboration between the state and the Union government. The Aroma Mission could prove to be a game-changer for the farming sector in the region."

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has been directed to take up this matter with the ministry and expedite the process of implementing the project on the ground.

The state is planning to adopt modern scientific methods of farming by replacing traditional practices.

To accomplish this, the state is seeking technical support from the Union government that would organise orientation programmes, training camps and provide technical support to farmers and horticulturists of the state, enabling them to familiarize themselves with new innovative technologies in the farming sector, improve the quality of their produce and generate more income.

The lavender cultivation, also known as the purple revolution, could prove to be a lucrative option for the farmers, thereby transforming their lives.

