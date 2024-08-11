Himachal produces 21,022 metric tons of fish

Shimla, Aug 11 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh has produced nearly 21,022.62 metric tons of fish in the past one-and-a-half years from January 2023, government officials said.

The Fisheries Department has been playing a significant role in providing self-employment opportunities to 682 youths, the government said on Sunday.

With an investment of Rs 22.66 crore, several projects aimed at modernising and expanding the fisheries sector is being implemented.

Among these include the establishment of 258 new trout units, 20 fishery kiosks, six fish feed plants (both large and small), 47 biofloc units and four trout hatcheries in the private sector.

New ponds are being constructed over 25 hectares.

They are expected to further augment the state's fisheries activities, paving the way for increased output and greater economic returns, a government spokesperson said.

Support for local fishermen is also a priority, with 428 fishermen receiving subsidies for purchasing boats and nets.

Additionally, the state has provided air-conditioned vehicles, motorcycles equipped with ice boxes and three-wheelers with ice boxes to fishermen and entrepreneurs.

These efforts have designed to enhance the efficiency and profitability of fishing operations.

Various welfare schemes have been initiated to uplift the economic status of those engaged in reservoir fishing.

The Life Safety Fund scheme has been introduced, offering Rs 5 lakh to families of fishermen in the unfortunate event of death or permanent disability due to natural disasters.

Under the Disaster Risk Fund Scheme, the government would compensate for equipment losses by providing 50 per cent of the total cost.

As of now Rs 3.43 lakh has been disbursed to 94 fishermen under this scheme.

The government has also prioritised the conservation of aquatic biodiversity.

Through the Nadi (river) Matsya Palan Karyakram, Rs 44 lakh was allocated to collect more than 15.43 lakh indigenous fish species of advanced quality from 32 different river basins.

This programme has been crucial for maintaining the ecological balance and ensuring sustainable fish production.

In remote regions, various schemes of Rs 3 crore have been implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Additionally, in 2023-24 the storage of more than Rs 1.67 crore advanced quality fingerlings was completed in five reservoirs.

This measure aims to secure ongoing employment opportunities for fishermen who rely on these reservoirs for their livelihood.

