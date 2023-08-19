Himachal installs 49 intelligent traffic management system to fine violators

Shimla, Aug 19 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Police have installed 49 intelligent traffic management system on national highways and state highways across the state, a statement by the police said on Saturday.

A total of 28,223 challans have been issued for violation of traffic rules. Besides, 425,522 e-challans were also issued.

Around 25 per cent of the fines are being paid by the violators through online platforms, said the statement.

The police have procured alco sensor, 4G body worn camera, laser speed gun and many equipment on a daily basis by the traffic police personnel. Many positive results of which have emerged and there has been a decrease in traffic accidents and so are fall in the number of deaths in accidents.

From January 1 to July 14 this year, there has been a reduction of eight per cent in road accidents, 14 per cent in road accident deaths and 18 per cent in related injuries as compared to the same period last year.

Road safety involves collective efforts and teamwork by different agencies aiming toward goal i.e., save lives on the roads.

In an effort to enhance road safety and curb accidents, the police and the transport department came on board to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to minimise road accidents and fatalities in the state.

The idea is to promote a culture of safe and secure driving. The police received road safety funds of Rs 7.34 crore to curb rising accidents.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.