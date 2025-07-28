Himachal Governor enjoys mystic charm of Khajjiar

Dalhousie, July 28 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday visited the mystic village Khajjiar and experienced the natural charm and rich cultural heritage of the saucer-shaped plateau.

Governor’s wife Janaki Shukla was accompanying him. The Governor said the natural beauty and clean environment of Khajjiar make it more attractive even when compared to some of Himachal's well-known tourist destinations. He appreciated the efforts of the Chamba administration and the Tourism Department in promoting tourism in the rural areas of the district.

The Governor said that responsible tourism, with a focus on cleanliness and environmental conservation, is the need of the hour. There are well-maintained home-stay facilities in the village for tourists, and the fresh and pure atmosphere here is beneficial for health. He said promoting tourism in such naturally beautiful villages would not only strengthen the rural economy but also help showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state across the country and beyond.

Governor Shukla said there is a need to improve connectivity to the mystic place to facilitate more tourists to visit and enjoy its natural splendour, thereby contributing to the local economy. The Governor assured that he would take up the issue of connectivity in the region with the Central government and the Union Ministry of Forests. Besides, the key matters related to rural tourism would also be brought to the attention of the state government through various platforms.

He said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between ICRT India Foundation and the Chamba administration, which would help in promoting tourism in several lesser-known destinations across Chamba.

A small picturesque plateau surrounded by dense pine and deodar forests is one of the 160 places throughout the world to have been designated “mini Switzerland”. Khajjiar, some 24 km from Dalhousie, is located at an altitude of 6,500 ft above sea level.

