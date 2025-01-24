Himachal Cabinet extends special relief for fire-hit village

Shimla, Jan 24 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday decided to extend the special relief package introduced for disaster-affected families in 2023 to those impacted by the fire incident in Tandi village in Kullu district.

Under the relief package, affected families will receive Rs 7 lakh for completely damaged houses, Rs 1,00,000 for partially damaged houses, and Rs 50,000 for the loss of cowsheds.

Also, a monthly house rental assistance of Rs 5,000 will be provided to the affected families till June 30.

The Cabinet has also decided to study cannabis cultivation on a pilot basis. It decided that the study would be jointly undertaken by Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Krishi Vishvavidyalaya in Palampur and Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture, Nauni, an official statement said.

The study will evaluate and recommend the future roadmap in this matter.

Additionally, the Agriculture Department was designated as the nodal department for this initiative.

The Cabinet also approved the procurement of state-of-art machinery and equipment for robotic surgery at Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (AIMSS) in Chamiyana in Shimla, and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda in Kangra at a cost of Rs 56 crore on analogy of AIIMS, New Delhi.

The Cabinet approved an amendment to the previous order of the Forest Department, allowing the extraction of ‘berberis roots’ (kashmal) with a cut-off date of February 15.

Additionally, forest produce extracted from open spaces prior to January 4 will be permitted for transportation till February 15 in accordance with the provisions of the HP Forest Produce Transit (Land Routes) Rules, 2013.

It approved the establishment of a ropeway between the Kullu bus stand and the Peej paragliding point to provide tourists with a smooth and safe transportation facility.

The Cabinet decided to fill the nine posts of Block Development Officers in the Department of Rural Development.

Additionally, it decided to reorganise the PWD National Highway Circle in Shahpur by creating two new divisions at Nankhadi and Kholighat, as well as the Kharahan section.

The Cabinet sanctioned the procurement of 24 air-conditioned super luxury buses for state-run Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to enhance its service.

It also approved 100 motorbikes to field offices of the State Taxes and Excise Department to ensure better enforcement and surprise checks.

