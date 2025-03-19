Highway robberies surge alarmingly in Bangladesh, raise concerns among expatriates

Dhaka, March 19 (IANS) In yet another sign of fast deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, an alarming increase has been reported in the number of highway robberies, targetting mostly expatriates.

According to Bangladesh Highway Police headquarters, such robberies have surged since the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024.

In February 2025, some 74 robbery cases were registered, compared to 71 in January. On February 27 and March 1, two separate robberies took place in Chauddagram, Comilla, districts of Bangladesh targetting a Malaysian expatriate and a Kuwaiti expatriate, Bangladesh's leading daily Prothom Alo reported on Wednesday.

Several such incidents are being reported on other major highways, including Dhaka-Sylhet, Dhaka-Mymensingh, Dhaka-Tangail, Dhaka-Bogra, Dhaka-Rangpur, and Dhaka-Madaripur

Along with several other highways, the Dhaka-Chattogram highway is reported to be the most unsafe in the nation.

Quoting the Highway Police sources, the newspaper revealed that trucks and vans carrying readymade garments, soybean oil, rods, and various goods are also often robbed by criminals posing as members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) or the Detective Branch (DB) of the police.

Passenger buses on various highways are also targetted, with robbers boarding in disguise as passengers before carrying out the crime.

A businessman in Bangladesh stated that his factory in Gazipur recently lost an entire shipment to robbers. According to him, many business owners avoid legal action as cases rarely result in recovery. When stolen goods are not retrieved, shipments are cancelled, leading to huge financial losses and damaging relationships with foreign buyers.

The crimes, the report mentioned, are not limited to nighttime with the robbers intercepting passenger buses by blocking roads with felled trees even in broad daylight.

Many organisations alleged that the rise in robberies is due to the inaction and lax patrols of law enforcement agencies. A surge in highway robberies and muggings across Bangladesh has raised serious concerns about travel safety, Dhaka Tribune reported

According to reports, many robberies have occurred on highways across the country in recent weeks, with businessmen, expatriates, and even ordinary people falling victim, sparking widespread panic and raising concerns about the effectiveness of law enforcement.

