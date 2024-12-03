Here’s why Rupali Ganguly will never consider Rajan Shahi a friend

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) "Anupamaa" fame Rupali Ganguly took to social media to wish director Rajan Shahi on his birthday.

In a special post, she mentioned she could never call Rajan her 'friend' because in friendship, lines tend to blur, and the respect she has for him is immense. On Tuesday, Ganguly shared a series of her photos with Rajan alongside a heartfelt note.

The actress wrote, “From being my director to my producer to becoming an extremely integral part of my life ….. the transition has spanned 24 years especially since you got Anupamaa into my life 4 years back ….From almost becoming a has been actor to giving me this massive platform and recognition….”

Rupali added, “From me taking 10 steps back to you pushing me 20 steps forward… from constantly teaching me about life …treating me like a child …showing me my strength…. making me stand tall … to having my innate faith that no matter what YOU have my back always … I have so so so much to be grateful to you for. Anupamaa is not just a show anymore …For me, it is an emotion called Rajan Shahi.”

“I could never call you my friend because friendship mein lines blurred ho jaati hai and the respect that I have for you is immense So here’s wishing my mentor.. the master storyteller very Happy Birthday …. Wish u health happiness and peace always … Stay blessed always,” she concluded the post.

Rupali is playing the titular role in Rajan’s popular daily soap "Anupamaa" that premiered on 13 July 2020 on Star Plus. The show has been ruling all TRP charts ever since it aired on Indian television. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, it is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series “Sreemoyee.”

