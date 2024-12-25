Here’s how celebs Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and others celebrated Christmas

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) This Christmas, Bollywood stars such as Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, and others took to social media to share glimpses of how they celebrated the festive season with their loved ones.

Sonam Kapoor shared a series of photos from her Christmas celebrations with her family, captioning them, “What a merry Christmas! What a lovely month! Friends and Family and a whole lot of love!” Karisma Kapoor also posted moments from her festivities on Instagram, writing, “Hope you all are having a Holly Jolly Christmas.”

Kriti Sanon celebrated Christmas with her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. Bhumi Pednekar adorned her home with an impressive Christmas tree.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of photos with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. In her caption, she wrote, “Merry Christmas everyone!! Cairns was amazing!!! Loved living in the Daintree Rainforest, the biking, paddle boarding, diving, driving through @portdouglasdaintree, flying over it, and the beautiful views!!! True Australian adventure!!!”

Lara Dutta posted a beautiful video of her unconventional Christmas tree, captioning it, “Home for the holidays... bit of an unconventional tree... a full house... a full heart and a full belly... feeling blessed beyond measure.”

Soha Ali Khan celebrated Christmas with her daughter, Inaaya, and husband, Kunal Kemmu. She shared adorable photos with the caption, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year! #merrychristmas from ours to yours #merryeverythinghappyalways.”

Neetu Kapoor shared an inside photo from the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch, captioning it, “Family Christmas celebration.” The image featured Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Reema Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and others, posing together for a happy family group photo. Alia was seen holding her daughter, Raha, in her arms.

Ranbir and Alia attended the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch with their daughter, Raha Kapoor, who captured everyone's attention with her adorable gestures, including waving at the paparazzi.

