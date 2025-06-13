Here are some of Karan Johar's top parenting moments this Father's Day

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Aside from being a Bollywood mogul, Karan Johar is also a doting father to his twins - Roohi and Yash.

As we celebrate Father’s Day 2025 on Sunday, let us turn back the clock and check out some precious parenting moments of KJo during his Audible podcast "Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar"

1.

Having the talk with the kids

During a heart-to-heart with Masaba Gupta, the Dharma head spoke about the day he would have to tell his kids how they came into his world.

“Those questions have started. And while I've been poetic so far about it with them, I've said, “You've come from Dada's heart", I will have to have a chat with my twins, about how they came into this world."

2.

When kids turn fashion police

Known for being a fashionista, even Karan has to face his children's harsh criticism about his wardrobe choices.

He was heard saying, “I’ll sometimes have my mum telling me to go back to my room and change while Yash and Roohi tell me - Dada, you look like a clown."

3.

Co-parenting Roohi & Yash

Speaking of raising a differently structured family, KJo revealed that “Raising Roohi and Yash with Mum is the single best decision I’ve made in my life. Best. But it was certainly not the easiest.”

4.

KJo's found family

Despite not having a life partner, Karan is blessed to have a close-knit circle of friends, who are a part of his found family including - Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, Shweta Bachchan, and Kajal.

“My children couldn’t be further from lacking ‘a mother’s love’ – they have my mum and the endless support of my tribe." Karan Johar shared.

5.

Overcoming the Sports Day jitters

Just like any of us, KJo also has his weaknesses. Talking to Neha Dhupia, Karan recalled the day when his son Yash asked him a question that got him scared. "One day Yash told me - why don't you run this race with me? And I was like - oh my God, I’ll lose to my seven-year-old. And then he told me all the other dadas ran the parents’ race," the filmmaker remembered.

