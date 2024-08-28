Helen Flanagan sheds light on row with ex Scott over homeschooling of kids

Los Angeles, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Helen Flanagan and her ex Scott Sinclair had disagreements about the way they educated their kids.

The former ‘Coronation Street’ actress, 34, split up from fiance Scott, 35, in 2022 after 13 years together, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

They have three kids together, Matilda, age seven, Delilah, five, and Charlie, three. The actress took to her Instagram recently, and shared a heartfelt post in which she revealed how she had looked into homeschooling their children last year, until Scott stepped in.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, sharing a photo of herself with her kids while soaking up the sun in Marbella, she wrote: “I don't really like the routine of being back at school and I like being spontaneous and having the freedom with the kids”.

“I actually did look at homeschooling last year when I was going to do a six months theatre tour and wanted them with me but their daddy really didn't want them to home school even though it would only be for a short period of time”, she added.

The actress feels that there were good points to traditional schooling, adding that she does see the benefits of keeping kids in mainstream education.

“I definitely think it's so important for children to socialise”, she explained. “I asked Matilda what her favourite part of the holiday was and it was all just about the friends she's made and playing with other kids”.

She said life as a single parent can be tricky, not least trying to wrangle three little ones while travelling. She shared, “Since being a single mummy I always go on holiday with my friend so I have an extra pair of hands with the kids as it would just be too hard with the travelling and Charlie can’t swim yet so constantly needs an eye on him”.

