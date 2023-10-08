Heightened security in Kashmir ahead of Prez Murmu’s visit

Srinagar, Oct 8 (IANS) Heightened security was in place across the Valley on Sunday ahead of President Draupadi Murmu’s visit on October 11.

The President will deliver the 20th convocation address of Kashmir University on October 11.

This will be her first visit to the Valley after she became the country’s President.

The President will award meritorious students/scholars of the University from 2020 onwards. Four hundred students/scholars will receive gold medals, PhD and M.Phil degrees at the convocation.

After the convocation, the President will attend a light and sound show on the Dal Lake in Srinagar where the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha is hosting her on dinner in the evening of October 11.

As perthe President’s security protocol, the campus of Kashmir University is being sanitized days ahead of the VVIP visit.

Special intelligence review is being taken of the profile of all those who attend the convocation in whatever capacity their presence is required during the event.

Special security personnel in civvies and in uniform will dot the entire over 1500 Kanal campus from Monday onwards and entry into the campus would be highly regulated through electronic and human surveillance.

“It has to be a 100 per cent safe and secure environment within and outside the campus and for this purpose drone surveillance, electronic equipment, police, paramilitary and all other necessary hi-tech gadgets and human presence are in place,” said a senior security official.

Extra security drills and surprise cordon and search operations have been started to keep anti-national elements and miscreants at bay.

All vehicles and pedestrians entering Srinagar city are being frisked and additional deployments of mobile bunker vehicles and drop gates have been made in Srinagar and adjacent districts days ahead of the President’s visit.

“A significant aspectof all our security arrangements is that the common man should be put to least inconvenience while ensuring 100 per cent security to the President,” the officials said.

