Heidi Klum slips into nearly nude look in cut-out plunging dress

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) ‘America's Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum seemingly donned a very sexy nearly nude look while attending a glitzy event during the weekend.

The German-American model, 50, took to Instagram to share a video of her racy look for her 12 million followers on the platform to witness, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The blonde bombshell was seen donning a long sparkly gown in the glittering video, with the star even seemingly ditching her inners in the daring ensemble.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, showing off the ornate garment that just about covered her modesty, Heidi could be seen writhing around in the video.

Posing up a storm at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the model and AGT judge expertly posed up a storm as cameras flashed and her frock glimmered.

In the video clip, Heidi, who recently hosted one of her renowned Halloween parties, could be seen flaunting her svelte figure in the frock that resembled tinsel and featured a number of cut-out sections down the sides, as well as a plunging neckline and sheer panelling.

She wore her blonde locks down but slicked. She accessorised with some sparkly earrings and wore some clear heels to complete the look. Although the outfit was incredibly muted in terms of colour, there was a bright pop of colour thanks to Heidi's nails being painted in the most striking red hue imaginable.

When Heidi isn't judging on ‘America's Got Talent’, she can usually be found posing up a storm on Instagram. More often than not, the blonde beauty can be seen donning risqué outfits that turn heads and raise eyebrows.

