Heavy security deployed outside ED office, Rajghat ahead of Kejiwal's questioning

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Delhi Police have deployed security personnel in large numbers outside the Enforcement Directorate office here and Rajghat area, said officials on Thursday.

Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal is expected to visit Rajghat at 10 a.m. before leaving for the ED office for questioning in alleged excise policy scam case, in which AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh have been arrested.

A senior police official said that the security personnel, including para military forces have been deployed to maintain law and order situation amid anticipation of gatherings.

Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED in the alleged excise policy scam for the first time. He was earlier questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case in April.

