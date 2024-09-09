Heavy rains, floods kill at least 11 in Morocco

Rabat, Sep 9 (IANS) At least 11 people have been killed and nine others went missing after torrential rains battered southern Morocco, the Interior Ministry has said in a provisional report.

Seven of the fatalities were reported in the Tata province, while four others, including a foreign national, were found in the provinces of Errachidia and Tiznit, ministry spokesperson Rachid El Khalfi told reporters in Rabat on Sunday. The spokesperson also noted that the missing individuals are from the provinces of Tata, Errachidia, and Taroudant.

The heavy rainfall also caused significant material damage, including the collapse of 40 homes and damage to 93 road sections. Traffic has been restored on 53 of the affected sections. The rains also disrupted electricity, drinking water supply networks, and telephone networks, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Equipment and Water, nearly 200 people and 96 earthmoving machines have been deployed to restore traffic in the affected regions.

The Interior Ministry urged local residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution due to the unstable weather and to follow all guidelines issued by authorities, the spokesperson added.

