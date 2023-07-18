Heavy rain pounds S.Korea, more downpours expected

Seoul, July 18 (IANS) Heavy rain pounded the central and southern parts of South Korea overnight, with more downpours expected throughout Tuesday, after 50 people were killed or went missing during the weekend, the state weather agency said.

Rain was continuing to fall in most regions as of 8 a.m., with the eastern South Jeolla and southwest Gyeonggi provinces recording 30 to 60 mm of rain per hour, and other regions, including Seoul, seeing 5 mm of rain, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

The greater Seoul area is forecast to receive 5 to 60 mm of rain, and southern Gyeonggi province 30 to 100 mm on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Heavy rain swept across southern Gyeonggi province overnight, with the eastern city of Yeoju recording an additional 70 mm of rain as of 6 a.m.

No damage was reported in the region, but a man who was fishing in the city of Yongin was rescued at 11 p.m. after being stranded due to a swollen stream.

Up to 24.5 mm of rain per hour hit the southern coast of South Jeolla province overnight, with a heavy rain advisory issued across Gwangju and South Jeolla province, where some residents evacuated after reports of rockslides and collapsing soil.

The rain will subside late Tuesday for the greater Seoul area, but it will continue until early Wednesday for most regions.

The southern regions and some parts of Jeju Island are expected to experience a brief lull Wednesday afternoon before the downpours begin again late at night.

The KMA said the torrential rains may intensively pummel most regions on Tuesday, forecasting hourly precipitation of 30 to 60 mm and up to 80 mm of rain per hour on the southern coastline and near Mount Jiri.

The southern resort island of Jeju will receive 30 to 80 mm of rain until Wednesday morning, with some mountainous areas receiving up to 100 mm, according to the weather agency.

The weather agency advised people to take immediate safety measures, including evacuating, in areas at risk of disaster and landslides.

Meanwhile, the torrential rains that hit the nation over the weekend left 41 people dead, including 19 in North Gyeongsang province, and nine missing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.