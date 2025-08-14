Heavy rain pounds parts of Telangana, hits road transport

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (IANS) Heavy rain continued to pound parts of Telangana under the impact of a low-pressure area, paralysing normal life and affecting road connectivity to some villages.

Rivulets, lakes and ponds were overflowing due to incessant rain, inundating low-lying areas. The low-pressure system has impacted south Telangana with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places, officials said.

United Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Khammam and Rangareddy districts received heavy rains since last night.

Maddukur in Bhadradri Kothagudem district received the highest rainfall of 12.7 cm, followed by 12.6 cm in Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district and 12.4 cm in Pargi in Vikarabad district.

Low-lying colonies in Kodad town in Suryapet district were inundated, while agricultural fields turned into lakes.

In Mahabubnagar, the road leading to the IT Park was damaged due to an overflowing stream nearby.

In Jadcherla, an overflowing tank inundated part of the Hyderabad-Bangalore national highway, disrupting the traffic. Flood water from a stream was flowing over a bridge at Kosgi in Narayanpet district. This brought the traffic between Kosgi and Daultabad to a halt.

Meanwhile, huge inflows from upstream raised the water level in the Nagarjuna Sagar dam across the Krishna River. Authorities have lifted 26 crest gates to release the water. The inflows in the dam on Thursday morning were 2,52,840 cusecs while the outflow was 2,92,826 cusecs.

The water level in the dam was 588.40 feet against the full reservoir level of 590 feet. The water storage was 307.28 TMC against the dam’s full capacity of 312.04 TMC.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Bhupalapally, and Mulugu districts.

Authorities have declared a holiday for schools in these districts.

An orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad, Hanumakonda, Adilabad, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Siddipet, and Warangal districts.

Part of Hyderabad received light to moderate rain overnight. For the second day on Thursday, all schools will have a half-day holiday.

Light rain is expected till afternoon in Hyderabad. Moderate rainfall is likely during evening hours. Rainfall of around 30-60 mm is expected over the next 24 hours.

Authorities have advised IT/ITES companies to enable work from home wherever possible.

