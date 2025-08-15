Healy relishes facing Indian spinners in ‘A’ series ahead of Women’s ODI World Cup

Brisbane, Aug 15 (IANS) Australia’s regular skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy said the spin-heavy attacks she is facing in the ongoing series against India ‘A’ is serving as ideal preparation ahead of this year’s Women’s ODI World Cup, set to happen from September 30 to November 2.

Alyssa ramped up her preparations for the World Cup by hitting 91 of just 87 balls – laced with eight fours and three sixes - in the second 50-over game at the Ian Healy Oval on Friday, though it ended in vain as Australia ‘A’ lost by two wickets.

"They've got a really spin-heavy attack and we're going to have to play a lot of that … throughout the World Cup as well, a lot of the middle overs will be spin-biased. For me it's really good practice, a good opportunity to be really decisive with your feet. I felt like it was okay at times today – not where I exactly want it to be – but can improve next game," Alyssa was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

In the game, Alyssa was on keeping duties for 42 overs, which also showcased subtle changes to her stance to ease the strain on what she called her ‘ageing joints’. "It actually feels really good. I feel in a really good place. To have a little bit of time to focus on my keeping has been really worthwhile," she added.

With all-rounder Tahlia McGrath captaining Australia ‘A’ Alyssa joked how she’s enjoyed not being on tactical and strategising duties. "Today was a prime example of why I enjoy sitting out at times! Not having to think about what to do at the back-end there is refreshing," she added.

The third and final 50-over match will be held at the Ian Healy Oval on Sunday, with India ‘A’ aiming to complete a clean sweep in the one-day leg of the multi-format series.

