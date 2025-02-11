Have clear policies for content removal requests from govts: YouTube on Allahbadia video

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) After the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed social media platform YouTube to pull down “obscene and vulgar” content based on remarks of podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on the controversial show ‘India's Got Latent’, the Google-owned platform said on Tuesday it has clear policies for removal requests from governments around the world.

In a statement, a YouTube spokesperson said it reviews government removal requests when notified through the correct legal processes, and also reviews content for violations of its Community Guidelines.

“And, where appropriate, we restrict or remove content in keeping with local laws and our Terms of Service after a thorough review. All of these requests are tracked and included in our Transparency Report,” the spokesperson added.

According to YouTube, after a thorough review, the flagged video was blocked.

Assam Police has registered an FIR against Allahbadia for his controversial remark. The complaint was registered against four other social media influencers along with Allahbadia.

Several celebrities have spoken out against the controversial remarks made on the show.

Meanwhile, the NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo had written to YouTube, saying that the content in question prima facie appears to be in violation of various legal provisions under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Information Technology (IT) Act, and other applicable laws.

Referring to a complaint received by the NHRC against the show, Kanoongo asked the platform “to take urgent action to remove the concerned episode/videos from YouTube.”

“Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action,” he wrote.

Allahbadia's vulgar remark kicked up a storm on social media, leading to widespread criticism from netizens and public figures. Subsequently, Allahbadia issued a public apology.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.