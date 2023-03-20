Hasina offers India to use Chittagong, Sylhet ports for mutual benefits



"India can use our Chittagong and Sylhet ports if they want," she said on Sunday when Member of the Governing Council of India Foundation Ram Madhav called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

In an address to the media later, the Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said Hasina mentioned that increased connectivity in the region will help enhance people-to-people contacts.

Ram Madhav highly appreciated the socio-economic advancement in Bangladesh under the leadership of Hasina and said: "Bangladesh and India have excellent friendship as neighbouring countries and hope that this relation will continue in future."

