UP has gone from red tape to red carpet, says Modi

Lucknow, Feb 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said that Uttar Pradesh had changed its investment culture from "red tape to red carpet’’.

He said that this was possible because of the double-engine government.

Speaking at the Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0. here, the Prime Minister said “It has been seven years since a double-engine government was formed in UP. In these years, the red tape culture in the state has been ended and a red-carpet culture has been brought in.”

He said that Uttar Pradesh was receiving investment proposals from all sectors.

The Prime Minister also insisted that in the last seven years, crime has reduced in the state and business culture has expanded.

"In the last seven years, an environment of business, development and trust has been formed in UP. The double-engine government has shown that if there is a true intention for change, nobody can stop it," he said.

The Prime Minister mounted a scathing attack on previous governments led by the Congress and said, "When I speak about 'Viksit Bharat', new thinking and new direction is needed for it. Had we followed the kind of thinking that prevailed in the country for decades after Independence, this would not have been possible."

The Prime Minister referred to the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and said the vehicle with "Modi's guarantee" reached various parts of Uttar Pradesh so that there is a saturation of government welfare schemes.

"We are gathered here with the resolve to build 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh' for 'Viksit Bharat'. I have been told that through technology, lakhs of people from more than 400 Vidhan Sabha seats of UP are connected to this event. About seven-eight years back, we could not even think that there could be such an atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh regarding investment and employment," he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in his welcome address, said that economic prosperity depended on availability of land, population and capital. “I am proud to say that all three are amply available in Uttar Pradesh.”

