Haryana to provide free transportation to school students in villages

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (IANS) In a step to improve students' access to distant schools, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced to introduce scheme 'Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana'.

Under this, the Transport Department will provide bus services free of cost for villages with more than 50 students attending far-flung schools and in villages with 30 to 40 students mini buses will be made available, an official statement said.

In villages where the student count falls between five and 10, the Education Department will provide the transportation support.

The Chief Minister announced this while addressing a gathering at Jan Samvad Programme in Ratangarh village in Karnal district.

The scheme which involves the provision of a transportation system for students will commence from Ratangarh village on Monday. The Roadways Department will operate buses, which will be stationed at the Rattangarh village at 7 a.m. to transport students to school and back home.

Following the successful implementation in Karnal, the scheme will be extended to the entire state. Villages with five to 10 children will have access to facilities like auto-rickshaws.

The transportation expenses will be incurred through the District Education Department. This initiative is expected to benefit a significant number of school-going students throughout Haryana.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.