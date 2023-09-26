Haryana Police yet to get Monu Manesar's custody due to security reason

Gurugram, Sep 26 (IANS) Due to a lack of security by the Rajasthan Police to guard Monu Manesar from Rajasthan to Gurugram, the Haryana Police is yet to get custody of the prime suspect behind the July 31 violence in Nuh district.

Monu is currently lodged at the Ajmer High Security Jail and the Rajasthan Police have raised security and safety concerns.

The Haryana Police had sought Monu's remand in an attempted murder case registered against him at the Pataudi police station and he had to be produced in Pataudi court on Tuesday.

Personnel of the Rajasthan Police told the Pataudi court on Monday that Monu required a high safety transfer from Ajmer to Gurugram and it did not have enough guards to execute it.

A senior police officer of the Gurugram police said they will now move a fresh request and have offered the Rajasthan Police its staff and guards to drive him to the Pataudi court.

