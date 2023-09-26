FIR against SP MLA for duping UP youth for job

Lucknow, Sep 26 (IANS) The Rae Bareli police have lodged an FIR against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Rahul Rajput, his brother and brother-in-law for duping a local youth of Rs 9 lakh on the pretext of getting a government job for his brother.

The complainant, Ram Naresh of Ranapur village of Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, alleged that SP’s Harchandpur MLA, Rahul Rajput, his brother Rohit and brother-in-law Krishna Kumar Lodhi promised to get a job for his brother.

For this, they took Rs 9 lakh and even issued a fake joining letter of Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The accused also took the victim to the FCI warehouses in Talkatora, Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow and Barabanki to make the appointment look genuine.

“However, when we checked with the FCI regarding his appointment, it turned out to be fake,” the complainant said in the FIR. “When we asked for a refund, the accused threatened us of dire consequences,” he said.

Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Alok Priyadarshi, said an FIR has been registered on Monday and probe was on.

