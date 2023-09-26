S.Korean President to meet King Charles during state visit to UK

Seoul, Sep 26 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will pay a state visit to the UK in November to mark the 140th anniversary of relations between the two countries during which he will meet King Charles III, his office said on Tuesday.

Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon Hee will be the first state guests for Britain since the monarch's coronation in May, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The visit will come at the invitation of King Charles III, the presidential office said in a statement, adding the dates will be announced later.

Yoon's first visit to Britain took place in September last year, when he attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

This year's anniversary marks the 1883 signing of a treaty of friendship, commerce and navigation between Britain and the Joseon Dynasty, Korea's predecessor.

