Haryana enhances financial grant for backward classes to marry daughters

Chandigarh, July 2 (IANS) In a significant move to support the aspirations of daughters and bring joy to families from backward classes, the Haryana government has enhanced the financial assistance being provided to eligible families of backward classes under the Mukhyamantri Vivaah Shagun Yojana.

The amount of shagun has been increased by Rs 10,000, ensuring that financial constraints do not stand in the way of a dignified wedding. The government is enabling every backward class family to celebrate their daughters’ marriages with pride. This increase will bring smiles to thousands of families and foster greater social harmony across the state.

Sharing details, an official spokesperson on Wednesday said that with the approval of the proposal by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Vivaah Shagun Yojan has been increased from Rs 41,000 to Rs 51,000 on the occasion of a daughter’s marriage.

Describing the decision as a significant relief for economically weaker sections, the spokesperson said this step ensures direct financial support from the government for the marriage of daughters belonging to disadvantaged communities. This assistance is not merely financial aid; it stands as a symbol of dignity and social inclusion, ensuring that no poor family feels helpless during their daughter's marriage due to financial hardship.

With the increase in the shagun amount approved by the Chief Minister, the scheme marks a major milestone in the welfare of backward classes. It will directly benefit thousands of eligible families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh.

The spokesperson further said the objective of the scheme is to provide social dignity and security to girls from economically weaker and backward sections by offering financial assistance for their marriages. Under the revised provisions, backward class families living below the poverty line will now receive Rs 51,000 as shagun for the marriage of their daughters.

In addition, women sportspersons from any category will be eligible for a grant of Rs 51,000 as a social incentive at the time of their own marriage. The same amount will also be extended to divyang couples, where either the bride or the groom is a person with a disability, to support them on the occasion of their marriage.

