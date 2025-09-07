Haryana CM Saini visits areas hit by waterlogging, assures all help

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday visited areas affected by rain-induced waterlogging in Fatehabad district and reviewed the situation on the ground, interacted with locals and farmers and assured them of all possible assistance from the government.

The Chief Minister said the government would ensure proper compensation for the losses suffered by farmers.

For this purpose, the e-Kshatipurti portal has been opened, where farmers can submit details of crop damage.

So far, crop loss over nearly 1.70 lakh acres has already been registered on the portal. He assured that compensation amounts will be disbursed to farmers soon, reaffirming that the government stands firmly with them in this difficult time.

The Chief Minister said relief will also be provided to families whose houses or roofs have been damaged due to the rains. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to prepare a list of such affected houses and ensure that compensation is released at the earliest.

He said about a month ago Rs 78.50 crore was released under the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Awas Yojana, and affected families will immediately receive relief upon applying under this scheme.

He assured that no affected family would be left without support and that all necessary assistance will be extended promptly.

The Chief Minister said the government is also actively supporting flood-affected people of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. So far, more than 80 trucks loaded with relief material have been dispatched.

He said even today 25 trucks have been sent -- 10 for Himachal Pradesh and 15 for Punjab. The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J.P. Nadda are continuously monitoring the situation and extending full cooperation.

The Chief Minister said under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Rs 2,314 crore has been released for rural and urban housing in Haryana during the past 10 and a half years. Similarly, Rs 416 crore has been allocated under the Ambedkar Housing Renovation Scheme.

He said the state government recently distributed Rs 88.50 crore to compensate farmers for crop losses caused by heavy rains.

CM Saini said heavy rainfall has led to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the state. During his visit to the affected regions, he directed officials to speed up relief and drainage work.

He assured people that the government is seriously working on a permanent solution to this problem so that such hardships can be avoided in the future.

