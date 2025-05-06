Haryana CM reviews progress of 8 Namo Bharat corridor projects in NCR

Chandigarh, May 6 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Tuesday, reviewed the progress of eight Namo Bharat corridor projects in the National Capital Region (NCR) under which three corridors are currently under implementation in first phase, officials said.

These are Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut (82 km), Delhi-Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB) (105 km) and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal (136 km) routes.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the transformative potential of the Namo Bharat corridors (Regional Rapid Transit System) in easing traffic congestion, boosting regional connectivity, and enhancing economic development across urban and semi-urban areas of the state.

He instructed officials to expedite approvals for the Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Karnal projects to ensure their timely completion.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was made by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Managing Director Shalabh Goel on detailed project reports, highlighting the features of the two Namo Bharat corridors.

The meeting was told that the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has achieved significant milestones, with successful operations on a 55-km section and positive public response.

Chief Minister Saini suggested the design of the Namo Bharat corridors should be future-ready and efficient integration with metro systems should be ensured for enhancing the utility of the system.

The Chief Minister reviewed the alignment, stations and land requirements related to the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal corridors.

He instructed departments to provide necessary support to NCRTC to ensure early start of projects.

He also reviewed the alignment of the proposed Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida Namo Bharat corridor and directed officials to provide necessary approval and support to NCRTC for preparation of the detailed project report.

The Namo Bharat train ensures high speed connectivity, covering 90 km distance in about one hour.

It will reduce the travel time between Ghaziabad and Gurugram from 100 minutes by road to just 37 minutes.

It will also provide fast and direct access to the Delhi airport from Haryana.

The Namo Bharat train has a maximum design speed of 180 km per hour with an inter-station distance of 5 to 10 km and train frequency of every 5 to 10 minutes.

It will also have platform screen doors and automatic fare collection system.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.