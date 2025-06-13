Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi talk about how ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 4’ redefines modern love

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) TV actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi opened up about how their upcoming show, ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 4’ offers a refreshing and realistic take on modern-day love and companionship.

Moving away from clichéd romance, the latest season explores emotional intimacy, mutual respect, and the evolving dynamics of relationships in today’s world. Set to premiere on June 16 on Sony TV, the show stars Harshad as Rishabh and Shivangi as Bhagyashree.

Speaking about his role, Chopda shared, “Some stories begin with love. Some with heartbreak. But ours begins with hope. Bade Acche Lagte Hain is not your typical love story; our show is an intense, emotional journey where two seemingly opposite lives collide under the most unexpected circumstances. Two unlikely people, both bruised by life and carrying silent scars, find themselves entangled in a relationship that neither of them saw coming. It’s neither loud nor rushed. It’s a slow-burn, delicate, and deeply human show, and Rishabh is a charming mystery waiting to be solved or un(solved). This is a story of rediscovering faith, trust, and connection, one moment at a time. I’m grateful and excited to be part of this soulful world, and I can’t wait for you to join us in this beautiful unraveling.”

Shivangi Joshi added, “This show offers a fresh and emotionally rich take on love. The kind that unfolds slowly, sincerely, and stays with you. Bhagyashree’s journey is deeply personal and layered; she’s a woman navigating ambition, emotion, and unexpected connection. Her relationship with Rishabh brings to life a beautifully balanced partnership, grounded, real, and quietly powerful. I believe this show will touch hearts and also offer a refreshing perspective on modern love and companionship.”

“Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4” will mark Y'eh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' stars Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda’s first on-screen collaboration. The show also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Vihan Verma, Anujj Ahluwalia, Nitin Bhatia, Divyangana Jain, Mansi Srivastava, Manoj Kolhatkar, Rishi Deshmukh, Yash Pandit, and Pankaj Bhatia, among many others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.