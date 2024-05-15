Harsh Gujral shakes a leg with Mallika Sherawat on ‘Maiyya Maiyya’

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) The upcoming episode of 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge’ welcomed Bollywood sensation Mallika Sherawat, and the host Harsh Gujral faced an exciting challenge from the actress and grooved to her iconic song 'Maiyya Maiyya'.

Comedians Kettan Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Mubeen Saudagar join forces for a hilarious '3 Idiots Spoof'. Kettan brings to life the beloved character, Virus, Mubeen channels his inner Rancho, and Gaurav doubles up as Farhan and Chatur.

Harsh shakes a leg to the song 'Maiyya Maiyya' alongside Mallika.

Talking about his performance, Gaurav said: “Playing both Farhan and Chatur in our '3 Idiots Spoof' has been an exhilarating and challenging experience. It was an exciting exercise wherein we could add a new spin to these iconic characters, especially since they're already known for their comedic brilliance. As a huge admirer of the film, it's an honour to pay homage to '3 Idiots' with this parody.”

“Working alongside the incredibly talented Kettan and Mubeen has been an absolute delight. Our off-screen bonding translated into great chemistry on stage, making the performance even more enjoyable. Performing in front of Mallika was a thrill, and I’m ecstatic that she enjoyed our act. Viewers would love this gag because it’s packed with laughter, creativity, and a fresh take on a beloved classic,” he added.

The show airs on Sony.

