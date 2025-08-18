Harleen Kaur Rekhi on ‘Kaamdhenu Gaumata’: Getting into character used to take two hours

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor Harleen Kaur Rekhi, who will be seen in the titular role of Kaamdhenu Devi in the show Kaamdhenu Gaumata, revealed that getting into the character used to take her minimum of two hours.

The actress said: "Physical transformation is vital—you can’t look the same in every role. If I play Mandodari, I should look different from when I play Sita Maa. Body language, posture, even how you carry the costume—it all matters."

"For Kaamdhenu Gaumata, getting into character used to take a minimum of two hours—including hair, makeup, costume, jewelry, and alta. As for language, shudh Hindi is a must in such shows. It’s rooted in our culture. Thankfully, theatre gave me that base, and whenever I found certain words unfamiliar, I’d consult my director or team," she added.

Talking about her reaction to being offered the role, she said, "I had auditioned for the role back in September, but things didn’t work out at that time. Then, after almost three and a half months, I got a call again saying they wanted to finalise me.”

The actress said she was stunned.

“During the look tests, I kept thinking, 'I just want to start shooting now!' You know how uncertain our profession is—nothing feels real until you're actually on set."

"When I met Prem Sagar sir in the office for the first time, we instantly connected. He felt like a mentor, and now we share a beautiful bond. This is my first time playing a main lead on such a big platform. After working for 14–15 years, I’ve finally got something like this," she added.

Produced by Prem Sagar and Shiv Sagar under their banner Sagar World Multimedia, the show goes on air on Star Bharat from August 11.

The actress mentioned that preparing for the role was quite intense and deeply fulfilling.

She said, "Since I come from a theater background and have done Ramleela for over a decade, I already had a foundation in shudh Hindi. But still, I made sure to go deeper—I requested the entire storyboard from Prem sir, and Shiv Sagar ji, along with our creative Abhishek, sent me 10–12 episodes to study."

"I also spent time with mentors and the creative team to understand every nuance of the character. Playing a lead in such a meaningful story felt like a culmination of years of learning," she added.

A mythological character needs certain physical transformations along with getting the language/dialect of that era right. For Harleen, both were equally important and challenging.

She pointed out that while playing a mythological character, it is important to maintain a balance between reel and real life.

She said: "I believe you should carry forward the positive traits your character teaches you—like calmness, compassion, or spiritual strength. But if you’re playing a dark-shaded or negative character, you must be cautious not to let it affect your real personality."

"Don't become stubborn or aggressive off-screen. That emotional discipline is crucial," Harleen ended.

