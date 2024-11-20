Hardeep Puri heaps praise on ‘The Sabarmati Report’: Attempts were made to distort the narrative

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has heaped praise in the Vikrant Massey-starrer “The Sabarmati Report” and said that the

He wrote: “It is said that a lie travels halfway around the world, while the truth is still tying its shoelaces. Have joined my colleague Sh @TheSureshGopi Ji, filmmaker @EktaaRKapoor Ji and eminent members of various sections of the society including political leaders, thinkers, media persons, academicians, students, street vendors, former diplomats, jurists, and energy professionals to discover the compelling truth of the unfortunate and brutal 2002 Godhra train burning incident at a special screening of the gripping, intense, thought provoking and expertly crafted #TheSabarmatiReport directed by Dheeraj Sarna.”

“It is a known fact how attempts were made to twist and distort the narrative, divert the country’s attention and use every available machinery to stymy the facts on one of the most shocking massacre of Ram Bhakts travelling in Sabarmati Express at Godhra station. For those who value truth, take pride in their identity and stand for justice this movie is a must see,” he added.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

In the film, the actress plays an English journalist, who stands up to the system because he wants the truth to be covered. Raashii and Vikrant play journalists who come together to uncover the brutal truth behind one of India's most controversial incidents.

The film showcases the tragic events surrounding the Sabarmati Express in 2002, near Godhra in Gujarat. Their performances in the recently released trailer have already made a strong impact, and anticipation for the film has only grown stronger as the release date.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film is now released in theatres.

