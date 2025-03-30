Happiness, prosperity for all: Prez Murmu greets nation on Chaitra Navratri, other festivals

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to citizens on the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Shukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu-Cheroba.

Taking to social media platform X, she wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on Chaitra Shukladi, Ugadi, Gudi-Padwa, Cheti-Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu-Cheroba. These festivals, celebrated to welcome the spring season and the advent of the New Year, are a symbol of unity in the rich cultural diversity of India. These festivals infuse new energy and enthusiasm in the countrymen. On this occasion, I wish happiness and prosperity for all."

These festivals, marking the beginning of the New Year for various communities across India, are deeply rooted in cultural traditions and signify renewal, hope, and unity.

Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda also took to social media to extend his best wishes on Chaitra Navratri.

He wrote, "Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred festival of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to worshipping the Supreme Goddess and the Mother of the Universe. May her divine blessings bring happiness, prosperity, and well-being to all. I pray that everyone’s life is filled with joy, prosperity, and good health. Jai Mata Di!"

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended her wishes on X, saying, "Best wishes for Chaitra Navratri, the holy festival of power, devotion, and new consciousness. May there be happiness, peace, and prosperity in every home with the blessings of Maa Durga. May this auspicious festival inspire us to move forward with self-confidence and new resolutions. I pray to Maa for the progress and prosperity of Delhi and the country."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a Sanskrit shloka, emphasising the significance of the festival, and prayed for happiness and prosperity.

He wrote, "The holy first day of 'Chaitra Navratri' is dedicated to the worship of the mother of the universe, Maa Shailaputri. I pray to Maa Shailaputri to keep her grace on the entire world. May your blessings bring prosperity and happiness all around. Jai Maa Shailaputri!"

These festivals, celebrated at the onset of spring, highlight India’s rich cultural heritage and reinforce social harmony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.