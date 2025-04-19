Hanumankind: Who would have thought folks from south India would play at Coachella

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Rapper-singer and actor Hanumankind has expressed how deeply connected music is to everyday life and talked about how incredible it is that artists from South India, like himself, have reached a major global stage like Coachella.

Hanumankind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, said in a statement: “Music is a part of my life, because wherever you are, wherever you travel, whatever you do, it's around you, it surrounds you. It’s a part of the culture of the place and language of the land.

“Who would have thought a couple of folks from the south side of India would just be making music and playing at Coachella? I'm proud of everybody that’s here and how we got here,” added the rapper, who is currently enjoying the success of his recent single ‘Run it up’.

Instagram offers the world an exclusive glimpse into Hanumankind's electrifying performance with a reel showcasing moments with the hip-hop artist from one of the world's largest music festivals.

The reel documents his tour diary, which includes his rehearsals in Los Angeles, road trip to Palm Springs, to the moments just before he takes the stage in America.

Hanumankind,who has performed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in New York in 2024, began his career as a professional rapper by performing at NH7 Weekender, which is held in multiple cities and releasing his debut EP Kalari, in 2019.

He took on the moniker of "Hanumankind" as a portmanteau of the popular Hindu deity Hanuman which personifies "honor, courage, and loyalty.”

He initially collaborated with Charan Raj and Sanjith Hegde for the song "Maadeva" featured in the Kannada film Popcorn Monkey Tiger. His song "The Last Dance" is featured in the Malayalam film Aavesham.

Hanumankind gained the spotlight with the release of the single and its music video "Big Dawgs", featuring Kalmi, in July 2024.

The accompanying music video features the rapper performing in a classic carnival attraction with motorcycles known as the well of death. It was shot in his hometown Malappuram in Kerala.

