'Hand-painted diyas from local artisans': Neha Joshi reveals her eco-conscious Diwali plan

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) With preparations in full swing for Diwali as people plan festive menus, choose new outfits and visit their hometown, actress Neha Joshi, who essays the role of Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the television show 'Atal', has shared her day plan for Diwali.

The actress is making this Diwali special by sourcing hand-painted diyas from local artisans, supporting them and keeping the celebration environmentally conscious.

She said, “Diwali has always held a special place in my heart. We start preparing at home well in advance, embracing our Maharashtrian traditions. One cherished ritual is the early morning abhyanga snan (oil bath), believed to cleanse the body before the festivities. We also light diyas around the house to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, bringing warmth and light.”

The actress is a strong advocate for an eco-friendly Diwali, and has opted for traditional clay oil lamps instead of fireworks.

“This year, I’ve sourced beautiful hand-painted diyas from local artisans, supporting them while keeping the celebration environmentally conscious. To me, Diwali represents the light within us, and spreading joy shouldn’t come at the cost of nature. A highlight of the festival is the delicious Maharashtrian cuisine. I love making traditional dishes like puran poli, shankarpali, and chivda. These homemade treats evoke fond childhood memories, making the celebration even more special. Sharing them with family and friends brings me great joy,” she added.

‘Atal’ explores the untold aspects of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood. Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in India, the television show delves into the intricacies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood, shedding light on the incidents, beliefs, and challenges that moulded him into the leader that he was.

Produced by Euphoria Productions, ‘Atal’ airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.