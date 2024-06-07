Hamas yet to respond to Gaza ceasefire proposal: Qatar

Cairo, June 7 (IANS/DPA) Qatar, mediating talks to forge a deal between Israel and Hamas, said that the latter was yet to respond to a recent proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release.

"The mediators have not received until now a reply from Hamas ... The movement has notified that it is still studying the proposal," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said late Thursday.

Qatar, the US and Egypt have been mediating between Israel and Hamas for months to achieve a ceasefire and an exchange of hostages kept by the militant group for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

Efforts have picked up fresh momentum after US President Joe Biden announced last week a three-phase plan to end the months-long Gaza war.

