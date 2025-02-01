Hamas releases Israeli-American hostage, third on Saturday

Gaza Strip, Feb 1 (IANS) A 65-year-old Israeli-American hostage, Keith Siegel, was freed by Hamas on Saturday after 484 days in captivity, marking the third release of the day.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed his release, stating that medical officials were assessing his condition at an initial reception point in southern Israel.

Siegel was abducted along with his wife, Aviva, from Kibbutz Kfar Aza during Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023. While Aviva was freed in a November 2023 ceasefire-hostage deal, Keith remained in captivity until now.

"After 484 days, Keith has finally been released from captivity," the IDF stated in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Hamas also released two other hostages -- 54-year-old Israeli-French citizen Ofer Calderon and 35-year-old Israeli civilian Yardan Bibas. The Red Cross facilitated their transfer from Hamas custody to the Israeli military.

Following their release, all three hostages were taken to the IDF's Reim base near the Gaza border, where they reunited with their families before being flown to hospitals in central Israel for further medical assessments. Emotional videos of these reunions were shared by the IDF.

The latest releases follow the return of three other hostages -- Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud, and Gadi Moses -- on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed them home and credited Israel's military efforts and firm stance in negotiations for their safe return.

"This release was achieved, first of all, thanks to our heroic soldiers, and it was also achieved thanks to the steadfast and determined stand that we took during the negotiations," Netanyahu stated.

The hostage releases were part of the fourth batch under a negotiated prisoner exchange and ceasefire deal. The transfer was coordinated with international mediators to ensure safe passage.

