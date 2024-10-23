Hailey Bieber reveals hubby Justin’s sweet gift

Los Angeles, Oct 23 (IANS) Hailey Bieber, the wife of singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, is feeling grateful. Recently, Hailey took to the Stories section of her Instagram Stories, and revealed that her husband had bought her a gift "for no reason”.

“@justinbiber bought me a plant for no reason”, Hailey wrote alongside a tear emoji and a picture of the plant. “it’s the little things”. Absorbing the sunlight, the green plant was positioned in a teal pot on a table and sitting next to a roll of tape, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Justin’s sweet present to his wife, with whom he shares son Jack Blues, whose arrival was announced in August, comes after he shared a carousel of photos that featured him making music and going in for a kiss with Hailey.

As per ‘People’, the post included photos of the ‘Peaches’ singer playing on pianos, keyboards and soundboards, as well as him sipping coffee, before concluding with a shot of him appearing to be about to lock lips with Hailey.

Fans haven't gotten a solo studio album from Justin since Justice in 2021. The artiste’s next new album would mark his seventh since releasing his debut album My World 2.0 in 2010.

Hailey also supported her man when he appeared onstage during Don Toliver’s Los Angeles concert on Saturday, October 19. The show, which took place at the Crypto.com Arena, saw Toliver, 30, surprise fans by bringing out Justin for a live performance of their song ‘Private Landing’.

In a clip shared by pal Lori Harvey, Justin wore a black hoodie with a white beanie and black glasses as he performed with Toliver, who is currently on his Hardstone Psycho tour.

