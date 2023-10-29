Had Cong been at helm, silver medalist Punia would've been appointed DSP: Ex-Hry CM Hooda

Jhajjar (Haryana), Oct 29 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday felicitated Asian Games silver medalist Deepak Punia in his village Mandauthi in Jhajjar district.

Hooda congratulated Deepak Punia, his family and all the villagers and said Deepak has brought glory not only to his village, his state Haryana but also to the country and said that the entire country is proud of him.

"The government should leave no stone unturned in honouring players like Deepak, who bring glory to the country. If there was a Congress government today, Deepak would have been a DSP in Haryana Police as per our sports policy," he said.

Congress leader Hooda reiterated the demand for increase in the reward for players who won medals in the recent Asian Games.

He said during the Congress tenure, the government had made a policy of 'Padak Lao, Pad Pao' and a cash reward of up to Rs 5 crore, but even after so many years the government did not increase the reward amount appropriately.

"The government should give at least Rs 5 crore to gold medalists, Rs 3 crore to silver medalists and Rs 2 crore bronze medals to the Asian Games winning players. Also, players should get appointment to senior posts like DSP, like during the Congress tenure," he added. Hooda said during the Congress tenure, about 750 players were appointed to senior posts under the sports policy.

"As soon as the BJP came to power, it took away the right of appointment from players to the posts of DSP and Class 1. This is when neighbouring state like Uttar Pradesh are following the policy of Congress government, and appointing its medal winners to the post of DSP.

In such a situation, the question arises that why is the BJP-JJP government not doing this," the two-time Chief Minister questioned.

