H3N2 influenza threat: Bihar hospitals on high alert

Patna, March 13 (IANS) Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued guidelines to all hospitals in Bihar after a woman in the state capital tested positive for H3N2 influenza virus on Saturday.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment in Rajendra Institute of Medical Research in Agam Kuan locality here.

ICMR has written letters to every state and Bihar government has sent an advisory to civil surgeons of all the districts.

Keeping this in view, Patna Medical College and Hospital has reserved 20 beds for the patients of H3N2 flu.

According to an official, PMCH has a special Covid section in Tata ward and 20 of its beds are being reserved for H3N2 influenza.

Doctors have advised every person to stay away from the crowded places and wear face masks. Any person having a cold and cough with fever for more than three days should consult doctors.

H3N2 influenza is one of the variants of Swine Flu (H1N1) and the symptoms are also similar.

