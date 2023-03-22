Guwahati Municipal Corporation chief engineer held in bribery case

Guwahati, March 22 (IANS) Assam's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on Wednesday arrested Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) chief engineer Indrajit Bora in a bribery case, an official said.

Officials said that earlier, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing. In the complaint, it was alleged that Bora had demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit of Rs 1.60 lakh.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on Wednesday by a team from the officials of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing and Bora was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs 6,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of Bora and has been seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

Subsequently, during search of the residential premises of the accused public servant, Rs 6,93,600 in cash, electronic equipment, documents related to 19 bank accounts in the name of the accused and family members have been recovered.

A case has been registered in this connection.

