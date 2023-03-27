Gurugram: Wanted criminal held after encounter

Gurugram, March 27 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have arrested a wanted criminal having a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, following an exchange of fire, in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

The arrested individual has been identified as Yogender a.k.a. Rinku, 36.

According to the police, he was the key accused involved in an attack on the family of a former sarpanch in Kasan village on November 4, 2021. Four persons had died while two suffered injuries in the attack.

The Gurugram Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

After the Kasan incident, the accused individuals were hiding in Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

With the arrest of the prime accused, the police have arrested 18 people, including 3 juveniles in this case so far.

The accused told the police that in November 2021, he along with his assailants had fired more than 40 gunshots at the sarpanch's family.

The crime was allegedly committed to avenge the 2007 murder of his brother Manoj, who was killed by a member of the victim's family on the occasion of Holi in 2007, police said.

The accused was involved in eight incidents of murder, murder attempt, attack on the police team, and others and were constantly active in executing serious incidents, Assistant Commissioner of police (crime), Preetpal Sangwan said.

One I-20 car, a country-made pistol, a pistol, and three empty shells have been recovered from their possession.

