Gurugram: Resolve citizen's issues on priority, says MCG chief

Gurugram, Nov 25 (IANS) Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg said that serious attention should be paid towards resolving the complaints of the citizens.

“If any officer or employee unnecessarily makes the citizens run around again and again, then action will be taken against him,” he said.

He said While listening to a complaint in the 'Samadhan Camp' on Monday.

"The goal of the civic body is to provide basic facilities like roads, sewer, drinking water, parks, street lights and cleanliness to the citizens and it is also the duty of the officers not to unnecessarily harass the citizens," he said.

He strictly said that in the case of such complaints, which take time to resolve, the officers should ensure that a temporary solution to the said complaint is done immediately so that the citizens can get interim relief.

In the Samadhan Camp, the MCG Chief also sought an explanation from Prashant, clerk of the Zone-4 Tax Branch, in the matter of keeping the file pending. Along with this, an investigation will also be conducted as to which officer or employee has unnecessarily kept the said file pending with them for a long time.

Garg noticed that the clerk had unnecessarily kept the file pending with him for about one and a half months. Along with this, he also reprimanded the officers of the Revenue Department on the spot in this matter and instructed them to resolve it immediately.

While hearing the complaints of citizens from Sushant Lok-1 and Sector-28, the Garg told Chief Engineer Manoj Yadav present on the spot to start the tender process related to cleaning drainage from now itself so that the cleaning of all the drains is completed before the monsoon arrives.

Garg also visited various areas of Zone-3 and instructed the officials to improve the cleanliness and sewerage system.

He told the officials that regular cleaning of all public places, including roadsides, footpaths, and green belts, should be ensured, and garbage should not be visible anywhere.

He said that regular garbage lifting should be ensured from all garbage vulnerable points so that cleanliness is visible there. Along with this, garbage trolleys should also be emptied regularly.

He clearly said that all secondary collection points should be covered and ensure that the garbage coming every day is lifted on the same day.

